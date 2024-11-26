Bangladeshi national detained in Tripura

AGARTALA: Border Security Force (BSF) deployed in Tripura have detained six Bangladeshi nationals and thwarted attempts of smuggling. According to BSF on 25th November at about 4PM in the BSF troops of BOP Murtichera under of Kailashahar sub-division of Unakoti district apprehended 03 Bangladeshi nationals while they were trying to exfitrate to Bangladesh.

“Apprehended Bangladeshi nationals are resident of Kamalbazar area of Sylhet division. In another operation BSF troops apprehended 03 Bangladeshi nationals including one male, one female and one child from North Tripura”, said BSF. They said that adopting Non Lethal strategy BSF troops successfully foiled several attempts of smuggling and seized contraband worth Rs 10 lakhs.

“In one such operation on Bangladeshi smuggler reportedly sustained pallet injury by BSF firing from non- lethal weapons. BSF is maintaining a high level of alertness on the international border to prevent infiltration and trans border crime”, it added.