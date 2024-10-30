25 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Boat carrying Egyptian migrants to Europe capsizes off Libyan coast, killing 12

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Cairo, Oct 29 (AP) A boat carrying 13 Egyptian migrants to Europe has capsized off Libya’s coast, killing all on board except for one person, local authorities and a Libyan group said Tuesday.

Al-Abreen, a group that provides humanitarian assistance to migrants in Libya, said on Facebook that the boat capsized 60 kilometers east of the city of Tobruk on Monday evening.

One migrant survived, according to the group, which said the bodies were recovered and brought to shore.

The Directorate for Combating Illegal Migration in Tobruk also confirmed the incident.

In recent years, the North African nation has become the dominant transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East.

Last month, a  migrant boat carrying 32 people capsized off the Libyan coast due to engine failure, leaving one person dead and 22 others missing, according to Libyan authorities.

The coast guard in Tobruk said nine people were rescued. Al-Abreen said the boat was bound for Europe and was carrying migrants from Egypt and Syria.

Human traffickers have long taken advantage of instability in Libya that escalated after a NATO-backed uprising overthrew and killed longtime leader Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. Traffickers smuggle migrants on crammed, poorly equipped vessels on risky sea trips across the North African nation’s borders, which are shared with six countries.

Last year, 962 migrants died and 1,563 went missing off Libya, the International Organisation for Migration said. About 17,200 migrants were intercepted and sent back to Libya in 2023, the organisation said. (AP)

Halliday lifts NZ women to 232 against India in 3rd ODI

