Flight with 303 Indian passengers grounded in France allowed to resume journey

NEW DELHI, Dec25: A charter flight bound for Nicaragua, carrying 303 Indian passengers, grounded in France over suspicions of human trafficking, has been permitted to resume its journey on Monday.

As per a report by PTI, the flight, operated by Romanian charter company Legend Airlines, had departed from Dubai and was initially headed to Nicaragua. However, its final destination remains uncertain, possibly India, Nicaragua, or Dubai.

- Advertisement -

The French authorities, citing irregularities in procedures, chose to cancel hearings for the passengers, as reported by BFM TV. The flight, grounded at Vatry airport, east of Paris, for refueling, faced intervention by police, leading to questioning of the passengers by four judges on Sunday.

Among the 303 passengers, including 11 unaccompanied minors, two individuals were detained for further investigation into potential differences in their transport conditions and objectives.

Ten passengers have reportedly requested asylum, adding complexity to the situation. The Indian Embassy in France was informed about the detention, with the embassy noting that the passengers, mostly of Indian origin, were en route from Dubai to Nicaragua.

The reception hall at Vatry airport was transformed into a waiting area with individual beds to ensure optimal conditions for the detained passengers. The flight is now cleared for departure, and the passengers are expected to leave today, though the ultimate destination remains to be determined.