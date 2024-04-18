24 C
Guwahati
Thursday, April 18, 2024
type here...

Iran president warns of ‘massive’ response if Israel launches ‘tiniest invasion’

International
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

TEHRAN, April 17: Iran’s president has warned that the “tiniest invasion” by Israel would bring a “massive and harsh” response, as the region braces for potential Israeli retaliation after Iran’s attack over the weekend.

President Ebrahim Raisi spoke Wednesday at an annual army parade that was relocated to a barracks north of the capital, Tehran, from its usual venue on a highway in the city’s southern outskirts. Iranian authorities gave no explanation for its relocation, and state television didn’t broadcast it live, as it has in previous years.

- Advertisement -

Iran launched hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel over the weekend in response to an apparent Israeli strike on Iran’s embassy compound in Syria on April 1 that killed 12 people, including two Iranian generals.

Israel, with help from the United States, the United Kingdom, neighboring Jordan and other nations, successfully intercepted nearly all the missiles and drones.

Tensions in the region have increased since the start of the latest Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7, when Hamas and Islamic Jihad, two militant groups backed by Iran, carried out a cross-border attack that killed 1,200 people in Israel and kidnapped 250 others. Israel responded with an offensive in Gaza that has caused widespread devastation and killed more than 33,800 people, according to local health officials. (AP)

 

- Advertisement -

 

 

Top 7 Hill Stations In South India You Must Visit Once
Top 7 Hill Stations In South India You Must Visit Once
7 Animals That Lay Largest Eggs
7 Animals That Lay Largest Eggs
10 Types Of Chilies Used In India
10 Types Of Chilies Used In India
9 Best Vegetable Plants To Grow In Your Home Garden
9 Best Vegetable Plants To Grow In Your Home Garden
Know The Side Effects Of Drinking Milk Tea
Know The Side Effects Of Drinking Milk Tea
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Over 70 civil society groups urge citizens to vote for clean...

The Hills Times - 0
Top 7 Hill Stations In South India You Must Visit Once 7 Animals That Lay Largest Eggs 10 Types Of Chilies Used In India 9 Best Vegetable Plants To Grow In Your Home Garden Know The Side Effects Of Drinking Milk Tea