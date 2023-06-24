American Singer Mary Milliben Pays Reverence to PM Modi, Touches His Feet

In a remarkable display of respect and admiration, American singer Mary Milliben paid homage to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by touching his feet after singing the Indian national anthem during a recent visit to America.

This gesture follows the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea (PNG) bowing down in reverence to PM Modi, highlighting the global recognition of his powerful spiritual aura and deep-rootedness in Indian values and culture.

These incidents occurred during Prime Minister Modi’s highly anticipated visit to the United States, where he received a grand ceremonial welcome at the White House in Washington, D.C. This visit marks his first official US State visit and aims to further strengthen the strategic relations between India and the United States.

Upon his arrival at the White House, Prime Minister Modi was warmly greeted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The ceremonial welcome began earlier at the Andrews Air Base, where PM Modi received a grand reception, including a guard of honor. The White House was adorned with peacocks and lotus blooms, symbolizing the close ties between the two nations.

During the welcoming ceremony, the national anthems of both countries were played, and dignitaries from both sides exchanged handshakes. The South Lawn witnessed an enthusiastic gathering of Indian-Americans, who chanted slogans such as “USA USA,” “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” (Victory to Mother India), and “Modi Modi” in support of both leaders.

In his welcoming speech, President Biden emphasized the importance of the bilateral relationship between the United States and India, describing it as a defining partnership. He commended the contributions of the Indian diaspora and acknowledged the significant number of Indian-Americans serving in his administration, including Vice President Kamala Harris.

The presence of American singer Mary Milliben added a memorable touch to the occasion. After delivering a captivating rendition of India’s national anthem, she paid her respects to Prime Minister Modi by touching his feet—an act of reverence and acknowledgment of his spiritual aura and commitment to Indian traditions.

The reverential gestures by individuals from diverse backgrounds further underscore the global recognition and respect for PM Modi’s leadership and his ability to foster a sense of unity and inclusiveness.

As the visit progresses, both leaders are expected to engage in high-level talks focused on strengthening Indo-US ties in various sectors, including trade, defense, and climate change. The outcome of these discussions is eagerly anticipated, as it holds the potential to shape the future trajectory of the partnership between the world’s oldest and largest democracies.