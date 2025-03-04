One injured in firing at Pak-Afghan border, no deal on reopening of crossing

PESHAWAR, March 3: An exchange of firing between Pakistani and Afghan security forces at the Torkham border overnight left one civilian from Pakistan injured after the two sides failed to reach an agreement on reopening the crossing, which has been closed for more than a week.

According to security sources, the exchange of firing left a civilian injured on the Pakistani side of the border.

The security situation caused panic amongst people who have been waiting for the reopening of the border, which remained closed for the 11th day on Monday.

The truckers association also asked all vehicle owners to vacate the border after heavy artillery firing from both sides.

Witnesses said a driver also suffered a cardiac arrest amidst the mayhem and died on the spot.

They said several ambulances were rushed after a fire engulfed a checkpoint on the Afghan side of the border.

There was no immediate confirmation of the casualties due to the fire.

Pakistan and Afghan security forces on Sunday failed to reach an agreement on reopening the Torkham border even as both sides showed optimism about resolving the issue this week.

Official sources at Torkham said border security officials of both countries met at the Zero Point at noon with both sides explaining their positions and insisting that previous protocols about any change in the existing border structure be honoured and respected, Dawn News reported.

Separately, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Sunday met the Afghan Consul General in Peshawar, Hafiz Mohibullah Shakir, to discuss the Torkham border issues and the impact of its closure on traders and the general public on both sides.

Both sides agreed to make efforts to reopen the border as soon as possible, especially given the month of Ramadan and the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

The meeting focused on matters of mutual interest, including the promotion of bilateral trade, regional peace and stability, and addressing issues faced by Afghan citizens residing in the province, officials said.

Officials said Pakistan was willing to reopen the border with the Afghan officials requesting some time to discuss the matter with their higher authorities.

Gandapur underscored the urgent need to reopen the border at the earliest, officials said.

The customs and immigration departments’ staff were also called to duty on Sunday in anticipation of the reopening of the border, but they had to return as no agreement could be reached.

Local sources said hundreds of returning Afghans too gathered near the border with the hope that they would be allowed to go home as they impatiently waited for the entire day, but in vain.

Gandapur mentioned during the meeting that efforts were underway to establish special facilitation desks at the border for individuals travelling for trade, education, and medical treatment.

Afghan citizens with valid travel documents would be welcomed, he stressed.

Gandapur also noted that discussions were ongoing with relevant international organisations to issue health and education cards for Afghan nationals seeking medical treatment and education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Thousands of trucks and vehicles are stranded on both sides of the Torkham crossing, leaving people stuck at the border.

Both countries have in the past closed Torkham and the southwestern Chaman border crossing, most often over deadly shootings and cross-fire. The crossings are vital for trade and travel between Pakistan and landlocked Afghanistan. (PTI)