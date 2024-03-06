18 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, March 6, 2024
type here...

Panamanian electoral court bars former president Martinelli’s candidacy in May elections

International
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

PANAMA CITY, March 5: Panama’s Electoral Tribunal has disqualified former president Ricardo Martinelli’s candidacy in the country’s May 5 presidential election because of a 10-year prison sentence for money laundering he received last year, the tribunal’s presiding magistrate said Monday night.

Martinelli, a supermarket tycoon who was president of Panama from 2009 to 2014, was convicted last July of money laundering in a case involving the purchase of a media conglomerate with public funds.

- Advertisement -

Panamanian authorities last month ordered Martinelli’s arrest and the former president has been holed up in the Nicaraguan Embassy since receiving political asylum there.

Magistrate Alfredo Juncá said the tribunal’s decision to disqualify his candidacy came after his sentence was upheld on Monday.

The 71-year-old Martinelli is the presidential candidate of his party even though Panama’s constitution bars anyone sentenced to five years or more for a crime from holding elected office.

Martinelli’s running mate, former Foreign Minister José Raúl Mulino, was authorized by the tribunal to continue alone on the ballot as the presidential candidate. Martinelli was also disqualified from running for a legislative seat.

- Advertisement -

Martinelli has denied wrongdoing and maintains he is the victim of political persecution.

Martinelli, a populist who oversaw a period of big infrastructure projects, including construction of the capital’s first subway line, is the first former president convicted of a crime in Panama.

Last year, the U.S. government barred Martinelli and his immediate family from entering that country, based on what it called his involvement in “significant” corruption. (AP).

 

- Advertisement -

 

 

8 Most Mysterious Shiva Temples Across India
8 Most Mysterious Shiva Temples Across India
Best Places In Nagaland
Best Places In Nagaland
8 Animals Found In Nepal
8 Animals Found In Nepal
Rashami Desai’s Top Stylish Looks
Rashami Desai’s Top Stylish Looks
7 Lesser Known South Indian Snacks
7 Lesser Known South Indian Snacks
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Nitish files nomination papers for re-election to legislative council

The Hills Times - 0
8 Most Mysterious Shiva Temples Across India Best Places In Nagaland 8 Animals Found In Nepal Rashami Desai’s Top Stylish Looks 7 Lesser Known South Indian Snacks