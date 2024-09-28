Pegu attends 3rd India-Japan Education Conclave at Cotton University

26 C
GUWAHATI, Sept 28: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu attended the 3rd India-Japan Education Conclave held at Cotton University, marking a significant step toward enhancing educational ties between India and Japan, the Minister announced on Saturday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Minister Pegu expressed his honor at participating in the event, emphasizing the importance of the conclave as a “vital platform for enhancing educational exchange and innovation between India and Japan.”

The conclave, organized to foster academic exchange and innovation, saw the presence of Union Minister of Earth Sciences, Kiren Rijiju.

Pegu also extended special thanks to Kiren Rijiju for his inspiring presence, acknowledging his key role in strengthening the bilateral relationship.

“Together, we are opening new avenues for students, researchers, and professionals,” Pegu remarked, highlighting the collaborative efforts aimed at creating opportunities in education and research for both nations.

Furthermore, the conclave was seen as an opportunity for Indian and Japanese educational institutions to deepen their cooperation, offering students, researchers, and professionals from both countries new opportunities to engage in cross-border academic and cultural experiences.

