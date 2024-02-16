Putin critic Alexei Navalny dies in Arctic jail, complained of ‘uneasiness’

HT Digital,

Moscow, Feb 16: Alexei Navalny, a prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin and a leading figure in the opposition against the Kremlin’s policies, has tragically passed away at the age of 47.

Navalny’s death occurred in an Arctic penal colony where he was serving a 19-year sentence on charges of extremism, a conviction that has been widely criticized as politically motivated.

His demise was confirmed by Russia’s prison service, which reported that Navalny had felt unwell after a walk on Friday, subsequently losing consciousness almost immediately. Despite efforts by an emergency medical team to resuscitate him, Navalny was declared dead. The exact cause of his death is currently under investigation.

Navalny’s imprisonment and subsequent death have drawn international attention, highlighting the severe conditions and treatment he faced while incarcerated. He had been subjected to solitary confinement multiple times, with his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh noting that he spent over 280 days in isolation.

Human rights activists and medical professionals have pointed out the detrimental impact such punitive measures can have on an individual’s health. Navalny himself had previously complained about the harsh conditions within the penal colony, including “freezing” temperatures and limited access to daylight.

In the days leading up to his death, Navalny managed to communicate with the outside world, expressing love and resilience in a social media post to his wife, Yulia. His passing has elicited a strong response from the international community, with figures like US Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemning the Russian government’s treatment of Navalny and attributing responsibility for his death to the systemic oppression under Putin’s regime.

Navalny’s struggle against corruption and his unwavering commitment to political reform in Russia made him a symbol of resistance against authoritarianism. His death marks a significant moment in Russian politics, underscoring the risks faced by those who dare to challenge the Kremlin’s authority. As the world mourns the loss of a courageous activist, calls for accountability and justice for Alexei Navalny continue to grow louder.