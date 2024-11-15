21 C
Russian defence official visits China’s premier military showcase in sign of unity

Zhuhai (China), Nov 14 (AP) A top Russian defence official has attended China’s premier military showcase in a show of unity between the countries as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine.

Sergei Shoigu, secretary of the Russian Federation Security Council, was in the southern city of Zhuhai to view Chinese and Russian aircraft and other military hardware on Thursday. They included Chinese J22 and J35A stealth fighters that China says are rivals to the latest US jets in the same class.

Shoigu, a former defence minister, appeared to be on a mission to reaffirm ties between the countries as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has largely stalemated and Moscow has turned to North Korean soldiers to boost its troop numbers.

China is not known to have directly provided military support to Russia, but has sold it dual-use technologies that could boost its ability to attack Ukrainian targets. China is also a major customer of Russian oil and gas amid international sanctions blocking Russia’s access to global financial markets,

Weeks before Russia’s February 2022 full-on invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Beijing and the sides signed a lengthy cooperation agreement pledging an unlimited partnership. The countries have held several joint military exercises and aligned their foreign policies to challenge the US-led liberal Western order. (AP)

