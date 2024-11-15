21 C
Guwahati
Friday, November 15, 2024
type here...

South African government says won’t help 4,000 illegal miners inside closed mine

International
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Johannesburg, Nov 14 (AP) South Africa’s government says it will not help 4,000 illegal miners inside a closed mine in the country’s North West province who have been denied access to basic supplies as part of an official strategy against illegal mining.

The miners in the mineshaft in Stilfontein are believed to be suffering from a lack of food, water and other basic necessities after police closed off the entrances used to transport their supplies underground.

- Advertisement -

It is part of the police’s Vala Umgodi, or Close the Hole, operation, which includes cutting off miners’ supplies to force them to return to the surface and be arrested.

Related Posts:

North West police spokesperson Sabata Mokgwabone said information received from those who recently helped bring three miners to the surface indicated an estimated 4,000 miners may be underground.

In the past few weeks, over 1,000 miners have surfaced at various mines in North West province, with many reported to be weak, hungry and sickly after going for weeks without basic supplies.

Police continue on Thursday to guard areas around the mine to catch all those appearing from underground.

- Advertisement -

Cabinet Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni told reporters on Wednesday that the government would not send any help to the illegal miners because they are involved in a criminal act.

“We are not sending help to criminals. We are going to smoke them out. They will come out. Criminals are not to be helped. We didn’t send them there,” Ntshavheni said.

Illegal mining remains common in South Africa’s old gold-mining areas, with miners going into closed shafts to dig for any possible remaining deposits.

The illegal miners are often from neighbouring countries, and police say the illegal operations involve larger syndicates that employ the miners.

- Advertisement -

Their presence in closed mines have also created problems with nearby communities, which complain that the illegal miners commit crimes ranging from robberies to rape.

Illegal mining groups are known to be heavily armed and disputes between rival groups sometimes result in fatal confrontations. (AP)

Top 10 Hidden Places To Visit In Mizoram
Top 10 Hidden Places To Visit In Mizoram
Hill Station Near Kerala To Visit In November And December
Hill Station Near Kerala To Visit In November And December
10 Places To Visit In Assam In November-December
10 Places To Visit In Assam In November-December
Sunflower Seed Benefits: 8 Reasons to Add Sunflower Seeds to Your Diet
Sunflower Seed Benefits: 8 Reasons to Add Sunflower Seeds to Your Diet
10 Places In Kashmir Where You Can See Snow This Winter
10 Places In Kashmir Where You Can See Snow This Winter

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Thousands of police officers but few visiting fans for France-Israel soccer...

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Hidden Places To Visit In Mizoram Hill Station Near Kerala To Visit In November And December 10 Places To Visit In Assam In November-December Sunflower Seed Benefits: 8 Reasons to Add Sunflower Seeds to Your Diet 10 Places In Kashmir Where You Can See Snow This Winter