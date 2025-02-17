13 C
Guwahati
Monday, February 17, 2025
type here...

S Jaishankar calls for coordinated efforts to fulfil development of Indian Ocean region

International
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

MUSCAT, Feb 16: The Indian Ocean is veritably a global lifeline, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday, as he asked the countries in the region to look out for each other, supplement their strengths and coordinate their policies to fulfil its development, connectivity, maritime and security aspirations.

Jaishankar addressed the inaugural session of the 8th Indian Ocean Conference in Muscat on “Voyage to New Horizons of Maritime Partnership.’

- Advertisement -

“The Indian Ocean is veritably a global lifeline. Its production, consumption, contribution and connectivity are central to the manner in which the world runs today,” he said.

Related Posts:

“Our voyage to new horizons is best done as a coordinated flotilla of the Indian Ocean. We are understandably a diverse group in terms of history, geography, development, politics or culture. But what unites us is a common devotion to the well-being of the Indian Ocean region,” he said.

“In a volatile and uncertain era, we seek stability and security as the baseline. But beyond that, there are ambitions and aspirations that we strive to achieve. They will be easier reached when we look out for each other, supplement our strengths and coordinate our policies,” he added.

Jaishankar said that currently there is considerable churn in world affairs.

- Advertisement -

“At the two ends of the ocean, this churn is at its sharpest today. In the Middle East/West Asia, there is a serious conflict underway with the potential for further escalation and complication,” Jaishankar said.

“At the same time, longstanding issues are being revisited, sometimes with a radically different approach. Its maritime consequence is visible in a serious disruption of global shipping, with considerable cost to our economies. There are questions which arise from our ability and willingness to respond, as indeed from the partnerships relevant to that task,” he said.

At the other end, the Indo-Pacific has been witnessing deeper tensions and sharper contestations, the minister said.

Like other parts of the Global South, the Indian Ocean nations too face resource constraints and economic headwinds, Jaishankar said.

- Advertisement -

Many of them are struggling to meet their Sustainable Development Goals. In quite a few cases, debt is a serious concern. Some of that arises from stresses of the international economy, but in certain cases, from imprudent borrowing and unviable projects, he said.

Another common issue is that of rebuilding connectivity in the region after decades of colonial–era disruption, he said.

“To make this a truly shared endeavour, it is vital to ensure that connectivity initiatives are consultative and transparent, not unilateral and opaque,” he added.

“Yet another widespread concern is the challenge faced by the Indian Ocean states to monitor their Exclusive Economic Zones and secure their fishing interests. Nor can they be impervious to illegal trafficking of various kinds and the spectre of terrorism. Each of these dimensions – and certainly their cumulative impact – has a strong maritime implication,” Jaishankar said.

“Our journey to new horizons must necessarily focus on addressing these challenges,” he said.

He said that India is contributing to these shared endeavours by rapidly strengthening its own capabilities, forging partnerships with Indian Ocean neighbours, shouldering responsibilities, stepping up in times of trouble and providing leadership where required. (PTI)

Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring
Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring
7 Must-Try Dishes in Hyderabad
7 Must-Try Dishes in Hyderabad
10 Budget-Friendly Valentine’s Day Destinations In India
10 Budget-Friendly Valentine’s Day Destinations In India
Places To Visit Near Guwahati: Best Weekend Gateways
Places To Visit Near Guwahati: Best Weekend Gateways
7 Offbeat Places To Visit In Darjeeling
7 Offbeat Places To Visit In Darjeeling

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Brazil to host next BRICS summit

The Hills Times -
Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring 7 Must-Try Dishes in Hyderabad 10 Budget-Friendly Valentine’s Day Destinations In India Places To Visit Near Guwahati: Best Weekend Gateways 7 Offbeat Places To Visit In Darjeeling