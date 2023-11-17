Secularism does not mean non-religious, but equal respect to all faiths: EAM Jaishankar

London, Nov 16 (PTI) Secularism for India does not mean being

non-religious but an equal respect to all faiths, but the

“appeasement” government policies of the past made the biggest

religion of the country feel like it had to be self-deprecatory in the

name of equality, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said.

During an interaction entitled ‘How a Billion People See the

World’s at the Royal Over-Seas League in London on Wednesday

evening, Jaishankar was asked if India had changed since the

Nehruvian era to become less liberal and more “Hindu

majoritarian” under the BJP-led government.

While asserting that India had certainly changed, Jaishankar was

categorical that the change did not mean India being less liberal

but rather “more authentic” about expressing its beliefs.

“Has India changed from the Nehruvian era? Absolutely, because

one of the assumptions of that era which very much guided the

thinking of the polity and its projection abroad was the way we

define secularism in India,” said Jaishankar, in response to a

question by journalist-author Lionel Barber.

“For us, secularism doesn’t mean being non-religious; for us

secularism means equal respect to all faiths. Now, what happened

in reality in politics was beginning with equal respect for all

faiths, we actually got into a sort of politics of minoritarian

pandering. That, over a period of time, I think, created a

backlash,” he said.

Jaishankar referenced “appeasement” as a very powerful word in

the Indian political debate, which guided the direction in which

politics went.

“More and more people started feeling that in a way, in the name

of equality of all religions, in fact, the biggest religion had to be

self-deprecatory and play itself down. A big part of that

community felt it was not being fair,” he noted.

The senior BJP leader said the political and social changes seen in

India in the last few years have partly been a reaction “at an

intellectual and political level” to this sense of unfairness.

Specifically asked if tolerance had gone down in India as a result,

he responded: “I don’t think so; I think on the contrary. I think

people today are less hypocritical about their beliefs, about their

traditions and their culture.

“We are more Indian, more authentic. We are not today, either

currying favour before a global audience or really trying to live up

to some kind of left-wing liberal construct which a lot of Indians

felt was not us.”

The question-and-answer session, organised by foreign policy

agency Wilton Park in partnership with the High Commission of

India in London, marked the minister’s final engagement in

London as he concluded his five-day UK visit.

The discussion covered a wide range of topics, including India-

China relations, the ongoing diplomatic row with Canada and the

socio-political scenario in the country.