Snoop Dogg shares artist Rajkumar Thakuria’s track ‘Anamika’; fans thrilled

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 28: Global rap icon Snoop Dogg has shared the track, “Anamika” of Assamese artist Raku Da, nickname of Rajkumar Thakuria, on his Instagram, propelling the popular musician of Assam into the international spotlight, a press release said on Monday.

This unexpected endorsement has generated excitement among music enthusiasts in Assam, who view it as a landmark moment for regional music on the global stage.

Additionally, the sharing of “Anamika” has delighted fans and followers of both the artists, with many seeing Snoop Dogg’s recognition as validation of Raku Da’s unique style and creative talent.

Meanwhile, the admirers on social media are celebrating this cross-cultural connection, describing it as a significant milestone in showcasing Assamese music to the world.

Raku Da’s music, known for blending local flavors with universal themes, is now reaching an expanded audience thanks to Snoop Dogg’s post, sparking anticipation for more such international collaborations.