29 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
type here...

Sri Lankan govt to apologise to Muslims on forced cremation of Covid victims

International
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Colombo, Jul 23 (PTI) The Sri Lankan government on Tuesday said it would formally apologise to the island nation’s Muslim minority community for its controversial cremation policy adopted during the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The mandatory order taken in 2020 to cremate the bodies of COVID-19 victims, which denied minority communities, including Muslims, their religious rights, was later revoked in February 2021 amidst mounting international criticism.

- Advertisement -

The Sri Lankan Cabinet in a meeting on Monday approved the proposal to tender an apology to the Muslim community for the enforced decision made in March 2020, according to a Cabinet note.

The Cabinet has decided “to plead the apology on behalf of the Government, from all the communities”, it said.

The Cabinet also decided to introduce legislation to prevent a repetition of such controversial moves.

The note said the Cabinet also gave nod to a proposed legislation on the burial or cremation of dead bodies based on religious discretion. Attention has been drawn to introducing a law, which allows a certain person or relations to select the burial or cremation of the dead person at their discretion.

- Advertisement -

The Muslim community had opposed the policy of forced cremation, and some even left the bodies of their loved ones in hospital mortuaries. The community members had said that either they were coerced into allowing cremations or that occurred without their knowledge. The cremation of bodies is forbidden in Islam.

Accordingly, 276 corpses of Muslim persons were cremated, until the order was revoked in February 2021.

The Sri Lankan government was resisting calls to allow burials citing health concerns. It cited the opinion of some experts who claimed that the burial of COVID-19 victims would contaminate the water table thereby spreading the pandemic further.

The country had also come under intense criticism from rights groups, including the UN Human Rights Council, over the cremation order. The rights groups said it failed to respect the religious feelings of the victims and their family members, especially the Muslims, Catholics and some Buddhists.

- Advertisement -

The Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) nations had also appealed in Geneva to reverse the forced cremation decision. PTI CORR SCY AKJ SCY        

Summer Special: Top Tourist Places In Shimla
Summer Special: Top Tourist Places In Shimla
Explore The Best Villages For Tourism In Northeast India
Explore The Best Villages For Tourism In Northeast India
7 Superfoods To Boost Your Stamina
7 Superfoods To Boost Your Stamina
7 Beautiful Indian Birds
7 Beautiful Indian Birds
Flowers Which Bloom Only At Night
Flowers Which Bloom Only At Night

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

UN says nearly 40 million people had HIV in 2023, lack...

The Hills Times -
Summer Special: Top Tourist Places In Shimla Explore The Best Villages For Tourism In Northeast India 7 Superfoods To Boost Your Stamina 7 Beautiful Indian Birds Flowers Which Bloom Only At Night