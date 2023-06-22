White House to Host Indian Prime Minister Modi with Vegetarian Feast

Washington D.C., June 22: President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are set to welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House on Thursday, where they will host a special vegetarian dinner in honor of Modi’s dietary preferences. The White House will be adorned with decorative elements inspired by Indian culture, featuring peacock and lotus motifs throughout.

The carefully curated menu, announced by the White House, will showcase a fusion of American and Indian flavors. For the first course, guests will be served a delightful grilled corn kernel salad complemented by a tangy avocado sauce. The main course will feature succulent portobello mushrooms paired with a creamy saffron-infused risotto, offering a rich and satisfying combination. To conclude the evening on a sweet note, a rose and cardamom-infused strawberry shortcake will be served as a delectable dessert.

This tradition of serving guests from abroad with a blend of familiar flavors and an American touch has been a hallmark of White House state dinners. The 2009 state dinner hosted for former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, for example, featured basmati rice alongside White House-grown arugula and pumpkin pie tarts, creating a unique culinary experience.

Speaking to reporters during a preview of the dinner, first lady Jill Biden expressed the significance of the state visit, stating, “With this official state visit, we are bringing together the world’s oldest and the world’s largest democracies.” The event aims to strengthen the bond between the United States and India, two nations known for their shared democratic values.

In addition to the gastronomic delights, the evening’s entertainment will feature performances by acclaimed American violinist Joshua Bell, renowned for his mastery of the instrument, as well as Penn Masala, a captivating South Asian a capella group from the University of Pennsylvania.

The decor will be a visual celebration of both American and Indian cultures, incorporating symbols such as the peacock, revered in Indian design, and the bald eagle, the national bird of the United States. Lotus blooms, symbolizing purity and enlightenment and also associated with Prime Minister Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, will adorn the tables, adding a touch of elegance to the proceedings.

The state dinner signifies an important moment in the diplomatic relationship between the two nations. It serves as an opportunity for leaders to engage in meaningful discussions and further strengthen ties between the world’s oldest democracy, the United States, and the world’s largest democracy, India.

As the world watches, the White House stands ready to welcome Prime Minister Modi, showcasing the diversity and richness of American hospitality while paying homage to his vegetarian lifestyle and the cultural heritage of India.