12-year-old climate activist Licypriya Kangujam steals the spotlight at COP28, calls for end to fossil fuels

DUBAI, Dec 12: Licypriya Kangujam, a 12-year-old climate activist hailing from Manipur, made a powerful statement at the United Nations Climate Change Conference 2023 (COP28) in Dubai on Monday.

Bursting onto the stage, Kangujam held a sign above her head that boldly declared, “End fossil fuel. Save our planet and our future.”

Despite her young age, Kangujam confidently delivered a short but impactful speech, passionately protesting against the continued use of fossil fuels. The audience responded with a round of applause, acknowledging the urgency of her message. However, her time on stage was cut short as she was soon escorted away.

In response to the incident, COP28 Director-General Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi expressed admiration for the enthusiasm displayed by young activists like Kangujam. He encouraged the audience to give her another round of applause, recognizing the significance of youth engagement in climate action.

Undeterred by the interruption, Kangujam took to social media, sharing a video of her protest on X.

“They detained me for over 30 minutes after this protest. My only crime – Asking to Phase Out Fossil Fuels, the top cause of the climate crisis today. Now they kicked me out of COP28,” she wrote.