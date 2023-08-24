27 C
Guwahati
Thursday, August 24, 2023
type here...

18 workers hospitalised by asphyxiation at chemical factory

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BHARUCH, Aug 23: Eighteen workers were hospitalised after inhaling a toxic gas that leaked in a factory
in Gujarat’s Bharuch district on Wednesday, the police said.
“As many as 18 workers were hospitalised after inhaling bromine gas that leaked from a tank of a
chemical factory located at Vedaj village,” said sub-inspector Vaishali Ahir of Vedach police station.
There were around 2,000 workers present in the factory when the leakage was reported around 1 pm.
All were safely evacuated, the police official said.
“The workers who were near the tank complained of health problems and were rushed to the hospital.
The leakage has been controlled,” she said. (PTI)

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is EC’s national icon

The Hills Times - 0