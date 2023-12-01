19 C
Guwahati
Saturday, December 2, 2023
50-metre high mobile tower stolen in UP's Ujjain

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Ujjain, Dec 1: Uttar Pradesh (UP) in India has witnessed an unusual theft recently. In a surprising event, a 50-metre-tall mobile tower was stolen. This isn’t the first case of its kind in India, with similar incidents reported in Bihar since last year, signifying a trend of such large-scale thefts.

The stolen tower in UP weighed over 10 tonnes. The incident was reported to the police on November 29 by a technician, although the tower was discovered missing on March 31.

The police have registered a case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The stolen property included not only the tower but also a shelter, electrical fittings, and other equipment, totalling over Rs 8.5 lakh in value.

The tower was located in Ujjain Village in UP’s Kaushambi district. The technician, Rajesh Kumar Yadav, stated in his complaint that the tower was installed in January in a field belonging to Ubid Ullah in Ujjaini village.

Upon his visit on March 31, 2023, Yadav found the entire tower and associated equipment missing. The perpetrators have not been identified or apprehended so far.

