6 cops deployed for PM’s rally in Rajasthan killed in a road accident after SUV crashes into truck

HT Digital,

Jaipur, Nov 19: In a tragic incident, six police personnel lost their lives and one person was critically injured when a vehicle carrying them collided with a truck in Churu district, Rajasthan on Sunday.

The police were on their way to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election rally in Jhunjhunu for VIP security duty, travelling from Nagaur. The accident occurred in the early hours near Baghsara village on NH 58, with poor visibility due to dense fog cited as a factor.

The vehicle, a Mahindra Xylo XUV, was severely damaged in the collision causing five deaths at the scene and another later at the hospital.

Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, expressed his condolences and wished for the quick recovery of the injured officer.

The deceased were identified as Ramchandra (56), Sukhram (38), Kumbharam (35), Thanaram (33), (51) and Suresh (35) and Mahendra from Khinvsar police station in Nagaur district. The injured officer was identified as Sukharam Khoja.