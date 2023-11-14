24 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
type here...

6 killed in a major road accident in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Muzaffarnagar, Nov 14: Six people, identified as Shivam, Parsh, Kunal, Dheeraj, Vishal and another, all residents of Shahdara, Delhi, were killed in a road accident on national highway 58 when their car hit a parked truck on Tuesday morning.

- Advertisement -

The accident occurred at Rampur Tiraha in Muzaffarnagar around 4 am. Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene and removed the bodies trapped under the truck. The bodies were sent for post-mortem and the damaged vehicles were cleared from the scene.

CO of Sadar, Vinay Gautam confirmed the identities of the deceased and said traffic was now running smoothly. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the families and instructed district administration officials to ensure proper treatment for any injured victims.

8 Tribes With ‘No’ Contact With The Outside World
8 Tribes With ‘No’ Contact With The Outside World
Top 10 Safest Countries In The World
Top 10 Safest Countries In The World
Best Foods For Brain & Memory
Best Foods For Brain & Memory
Shukrayaan-1 Mission: Cost, Objectives, And Launch Of Craft By ISRO
Shukrayaan-1 Mission: Cost, Objectives, And Launch Of Craft By ISRO
Plants That Require A Lot Of Water
Plants That Require A Lot Of Water
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam: AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal stirs controversy after throwing ‘Salang Chador’at...

The Hills Times - 0
8 Tribes With ‘No’ Contact With The Outside World Top 10 Safest Countries In The World Best Foods For Brain & Memory Shukrayaan-1 Mission: Cost, Objectives, And Launch Of Craft By ISRO Plants That Require A Lot Of Water