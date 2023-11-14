6 killed in a major road accident in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

HT Digital,

Muzaffarnagar, Nov 14: Six people, identified as Shivam, Parsh, Kunal, Dheeraj, Vishal and another, all residents of Shahdara, Delhi, were killed in a road accident on national highway 58 when their car hit a parked truck on Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred at Rampur Tiraha in Muzaffarnagar around 4 am. Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene and removed the bodies trapped under the truck. The bodies were sent for post-mortem and the damaged vehicles were cleared from the scene.

CO of Sadar, Vinay Gautam confirmed the identities of the deceased and said traffic was now running smoothly. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the families and instructed district administration officials to ensure proper treatment for any injured victims.