30 C
Guwahati
Thursday, July 18, 2024
type here...

AAU hosts workshop on drudgery-reducing tools for rural women

AssamNational
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, July 17: A workshop on how to use drudgery-reducing tools for rural women was organised by the Department of Family Resource Management and Consumer Science, College of Community Science, Assam Agricultural University at the Extension Training Centre, SIPRD in Jorhat.
The event, held on Tuesday, was part of the ongoing project ‘Drudgery reducing tools and techniques – an approach to foster scientific knowledge among rural women for better health and increased productivity,’ funded by NCSTC Division, Department of Science & Technology, Government of India.

- Advertisement -

Women from various fields including Pashu Sakhi, Krishi Sakhi, Jeevika Sakhi, and Anganwadi teachers attended the workshop. The workshop aimed to enhance the efficiency and well-being of women by introducing ergonomically designed, drudgery-reducing, women-friendly tools to ease their workload and boost productivity.

Dr Babita Sharma, assistant professor & PI, and Dr Mira Kalita, assistant professor & Co-PI of the project, addressed the participants, stressing the importance of adopting such tools. They emphasised how these tools alleviate physical strain, save time, and improve efficiency in daily activities.

Dr Bijoylaxmi Bhuyan, associate professor & Resource Person, delivered an informative PowerPoint Presentation emphasising the necessity of drudgery-reducing tools for women. The presentation detailed various available tools and their potential benefits, providing participants with valuable insights.

Hands-on demonstration sessions were also conducted, allowing participants to observe the tools and witness their effectiveness firsthand.
To enhance understanding, a short documentary film showcasing real-life applications of the tools was also screened.

- Advertisement -

Bijoy Boruah, principal, Extension Training Centre, SIPRD, and Jahnobi Borthakur, Faculty member of SIPRD, also delivered short speeches supporting the importance of drudgery-reducing, women-friendly tools in improving the quality of life and productivity of women.
The event was coordinated by Porineeta Phukan & Eliza Upadhyaya, project assistants, Department of FRMCS.

Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels
Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels
9 Exotic Summer Vacation Destinations In India
9 Exotic Summer Vacation Destinations In India
Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India
Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India
T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs
T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs
2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes
2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Tezpur Mahila Samiti conducts training in water hyacinth products

The Hills Times -
Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels 9 Exotic Summer Vacation Destinations In India Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs 2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes