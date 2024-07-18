AAU hosts workshop on drudgery-reducing tools for rural women

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, July 17: A workshop on how to use drudgery-reducing tools for rural women was organised by the Department of Family Resource Management and Consumer Science, College of Community Science, Assam Agricultural University at the Extension Training Centre, SIPRD in Jorhat.

The event, held on Tuesday, was part of the ongoing project ‘Drudgery reducing tools and techniques – an approach to foster scientific knowledge among rural women for better health and increased productivity,’ funded by NCSTC Division, Department of Science & Technology, Government of India.

Women from various fields including Pashu Sakhi, Krishi Sakhi, Jeevika Sakhi, and Anganwadi teachers attended the workshop. The workshop aimed to enhance the efficiency and well-being of women by introducing ergonomically designed, drudgery-reducing, women-friendly tools to ease their workload and boost productivity.

Dr Babita Sharma, assistant professor & PI, and Dr Mira Kalita, assistant professor & Co-PI of the project, addressed the participants, stressing the importance of adopting such tools. They emphasised how these tools alleviate physical strain, save time, and improve efficiency in daily activities.

Dr Bijoylaxmi Bhuyan, associate professor & Resource Person, delivered an informative PowerPoint Presentation emphasising the necessity of drudgery-reducing tools for women. The presentation detailed various available tools and their potential benefits, providing participants with valuable insights.

Hands-on demonstration sessions were also conducted, allowing participants to observe the tools and witness their effectiveness firsthand.

To enhance understanding, a short documentary film showcasing real-life applications of the tools was also screened.

Bijoy Boruah, principal, Extension Training Centre, SIPRD, and Jahnobi Borthakur, Faculty member of SIPRD, also delivered short speeches supporting the importance of drudgery-reducing, women-friendly tools in improving the quality of life and productivity of women.

The event was coordinated by Porineeta Phukan & Eliza Upadhyaya, project assistants, Department of FRMCS.