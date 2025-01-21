Actor-politician Vijay vows support to farmers, alleges ‘gain’ for DMK regime in Parandur project

CHENNAI, Jan 20: Actor-politician and TVK chief Vijay on Monday pledged support to farmers protesting against the proposed airport at Parandur near here, and alleged that the ruling DMK dispensation was “benefiting” in the project and asserted that people understood it.

When it was the main opposition party during 2016-21, the DMK opposed initiatives like the 8-lane expressway project in the state, Vijay said and wondered why a similar stand was not taken in respect of the Parandur airport project, which would destory 90 per cent farmlands and waterbodies in the proposed project area and slammed the DMK regime as ‘anti-people.’

Further, he alleged some “benefit” for ruling DMK dispensation in the proposed Parandur airport project, and said people understood it.

Addressing people from an open van at Podavur, the fledgling TVK’s president said the DMK government opposed tungsten mining in Madurai and asked why it did not take a similar stand on Parandur airport.

Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) founder-president Vijay, who did not explicitly name DMK in his entire address, also announced the launch of his ‘Kala Arasiyal,’ (field level politics) from Parandur with the blessings of farmers and said they are most important to the country.

While in the opposition ranks, the DMK supported the farmers, he said, and asked whether it would oppose them after assuming power.

“People will not stay quiet by witnessing your drama…you are adept in staging dramas in a convincing manner,” he alleged, and appealed to the governments at the state and Centre to re-examine the proposal to build a new airport at Parandur.

He said he was not against development or a new airport, but opposed constructing a new terminal by destroying waterbodies and farmlands. Protection of natural resources is his party’s principle, he said, while referring to the challenges of climate change and said flooding happened due to destruction of waterbodies.

A new airport should be considered in an area that does not have farmlands and one that might cause only a least, negligible impact. Destruction in the name of development would adversely impact the people, he said.

People gathered in large numbers for Vijay’s public meeting on the premises of a wedding resort at Podavur. It is near Parandur and Ekanapuram, which fall under the project area for the proposed new airport, which is near the industrial hub of Sriperumbudur, about 40 km from Chennai.

Invoking deities of the local villages, Vijay, a top-rated actor, asked the people to not lose hope and said he, his party and cadres would support them in all possible ways, within the legal framework to halt the airport project at Parandur.

Interstingly, Vijay described himself as ‘ungal veetu pillai’ which roughly translates as ‘your son’ and these words were made immortal by iconic AIADMK founder-leader, former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran (1917-1987).

The TVK chief said though he wished addressing the people inside their Ekanapuram village’s Dr Ambedkar ground, he could not get police permission.

The actor-politician said he could understand the reason for not being permitted inside the village to address the people. “Be confident, only good things will happen and success is for sure,” he said to thunderous applause.

Ahead of his arrival, several farmers and children held bunches of paddy crop in their hands at the venue of the meeting, and one of them handed it over to him after he addressed the gathering. Vijay, who sported his party shawl, later replaced it with a ‘green shawl,’ a symbol of agriculture presented by the local people.

Enroute, people and fans waved at him from the roadsides, and Vijay reciprocated from inside his camper van, and in a couple of places, the vehicle halted and the popular actor received flowers from well-wishers.

The TVK chief’s visit comes against the background of strong criticism against him, especially in the social media, for not meeting the people and not organising or leading from the front any ground level activity of the party focused on key issues faced by the people.

After announcing the party formation in February 2024, he held a mega public meeting in October at Vikravandi.

Vijay’s very first direct public interaction, as chief of the newly founded TVK, is with people of a number of villages, opposed to Parandur airport project.

The TVK top leader’s support came on the 910th day of protest by people of villages, including Ekanapuram against the project.

The Parandur struggle committee (Parandur Pasumai Vimana Nilaya Thitta Ethirppu Poratta Kuzhu), is spearheading the protest.

“Vendam Vimana Nilayam, Vendum Vivasayam,” (Don’t need airport, need agriculture) the committee wrote on the black board displayed prominently on the wall of the temple at Ekanapuram village, an activity done everyday without fail, for over 2 years now. (PTI)