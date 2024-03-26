21 C
Actress Jennifer of ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ fame emerge victorious in sexual harassment case against producer

Mumbai, March 26: Actress Jennifer Mistry, known for her role in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,’ has won a sexual harassment case against the show’s producer, Asit Kumarr Modi.

The court delivered its verdict on February 15, 2024, directing Modi to pay Mistry’s pending dues and an additional compensation of Rs 5 lakh.

Despite the court’s ruling, Mistry expressed disappointment over the non-payment of her dues and the lack of action against other accused parties, Project Head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj.

Mistry, who left the show in 2023, had filed a complaint against Modi, Ramani, and Bajaj under sections 354 and 509 of the IPC.

Modi has denied the allegations and refrained from making further comments as the matter is under investigation. ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has been a popular television show for over 15 years.

