34.2 C
Guwahati
Saturday, July 12, 2025
type here...

Air India Crash: Preliminary Report Points to Mid-Air Fuel Switch Shutdown, Probe Ongoing

National
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JULY 12: An initial report into the Air India Boeing 787-8 crash on June 12 in Ahmedabad shows that both engines lost power seconds after take-off when the fuel control switches suddenly changed direction. The crash, which resulted in the deaths of at least 260 individuals, continues to be actively investigated, with numerous issues as yet unexplained.

- Advertisement -

Both fuel switches, the report published by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Friday stated, had shifted from the “RUN” position to the “CUTOFF” within seconds of the aircraft lifting off. The switch on the first engine shifted three seconds after take-off at 1:38:42 pm, followed by that on the second engine a second later. The report does not determine whether this shift was inadvertent or intentional.

Related Posts:

Cockpit voice recordings allegedly recorded one pilot asking the other why the fuel supply was shut off. The second pilot denied doing so. The report did not indicate which pilot had posed the question or produce a complete transcript of the conversation. Aviation analyst Amit Singh commented that the switches were supposed to be locked in place, and until it is established how they became disengaged in flight, the whole picture is incomplete.

First Officer Clive Kundar was flying the plane at the time of the crash, having 1,100 flying hours, when Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, with 8,200 flying hours, was watching over the flight. Thirty seconds after departure, one of the pilots made a distress call: “MAYDAY MAYDAY MAYDAY.” Air traffic control tried to get back, but nothing was received after that. At 1:39 pm, the plane crashed just outside the airport area.

Ten seconds later the switches on the fuel were turned to CUTOFF and ten seconds after that were reset to RUN. One of the engines had recovered, but the other did not respond. The aircraft kept going slower and crashed 17 seconds later. The flight data recorder ceased at 1:39:11 pm.

- Advertisement -

The AAIB affirmed that the Ram Air Turbine (RAT) of the aircraft, an auxiliary power source, came on automatically—a normal reaction to dual engine failure. There was no indication of bird activity, eliminating bird strike as a cause.

The plane never had any issues with its fuel control switches since 2023, when the throttle control module had been the last to be replaced. Nonetheless, a 2018 FAA advisory had cautioned against possible failures in the locking mechanism of the fuel switch. Air India did not conduct the inspections associated with that advisory because the directive was not mandatory.

AAIB said that currently, there are no new airworthiness directives for the Boeing 787-8 or GE GEnx-1B engines. The investigation continues to collect more evidence from the parties concerned. Air India and Boeing both confirmed receiving the preliminary report and are assisting authorities fully.

View all stories
Best Places To Visit In India In July- August
Best Places To Visit In India In July- August
10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway
10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon
Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once
Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once
Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season
Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Sends Preserved Rhino Horns for Genetic Testing to Wildlife Institute...

The Hills Times -
Best Places To Visit In India In July- August 10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway 10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season