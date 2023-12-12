Air India unveils new uniform designed by Manish Malhotra for its cockpit and cabin crew

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Dec 12: Today, Air India, the leading Indian global airline, revealed its new collection of cabin and cockpit crew uniforms designed by renowned Indian fashion designer, Manish Malhotra.

The uniforms will be rolled out gradually over the coming months, starting with the introduction of Air India’s first Airbus A350. Contrary to previous reports that the Air India Saree would be discontinued, the new uniform for female cabin crew includes a ready-to-wear ombré saree adorned with intricate patterns inspired by Indian heritage architecture and the new Air India logo.

The saree can optionally be paired with comfortable trousers, allowing the female cabin crew to select a style they identify with, creating a blend of Eastern and Western aesthetics.

The ombré sarees for senior female cabin crew will transition from aubergine to burgundy, paired with aubergine blazers, reflecting a combination of authority and elegance. On the other hand, junior female cabin crew will wear red-to-purple ombré sarees with red blazers, symbolising youth and vitality.