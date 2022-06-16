25 C
Guwahati
Thursday, June 16, 2022
type here...

AIUDF Files FIR Against Nupur Sharma

AssamNational
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

SILCHAR, June 15 (PTI): Former Assam minister Ataur Rahman Mazarbhuiya has filed a complaint for registration as an FIR against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for the comments that she had allegedly made against Prophet Mohammad, police said.
Mazarbhuiya, who is a former AIUDF MLA from Katigorah in Cachar district, in his complaint filed on Tuesday demanded that action be taken against Sharma and peace restored in the country which witnessed outbreak of violence in some parts of the country.
He demanded the immediate arrest of Sharma and a thorough investigation into the matter.
“Her harsh comments on the Prophet is an insult to the entire Islamic community not only in India, but also in the whole world,” Mazarbhuiya told PTI on Wednesday.
The former AIUDF leader said that he has filed the complaint on behalf of North East India Emarat Shariat and Nawatut Tameer of which he is the president and spokesperson respectively.
A police official here said the matter is under investigation.
The authorities of the three districts of Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi have imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC to check any outbreak of any violence in protest against the comment on Prophet Mohammad.
The state unit of Congress had earlier filed a complaint on the issue at the Bhangagarh police station in Guwahati last Friday.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam: Unidentified body found

The Hills Times - 0