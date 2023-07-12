Amit Shah to address inaugural session of G20 meet on crime, security

NEW DELHI, July 11 (PTI): Union home minister Amit Shah will address the inaugural session of the G20 conference on crime and security to be held in Gurugram on July 13, according to an official document.

The two-day ‘G20 Conference on Crime and Security in the Age of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), Artificial Intelligence and Metaverse’ will bring together over 900 participants from member countries, nine special invitee countries, international bodies and technology leaders and domain experts from India and across the world, it stated.

The home minister will address the inaugural session of the conference on July 13 and flag off ‘cyber volunteer’ squads from seven premier educational institutions of India, according to the statement.

These specially identified volunteers will work to generate cyber awareness in society, identify and report harmful content and render technical assistance for making the society cyber safe, it added.

Shah will also inaugurate an exhibition and release the conference medallion, the statement said.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of the Union home minister, building a cyber-safe India is one of the top priorities of the ministry of home affairs, it said.

The conference is envisaged as an opportunity to forge a global partnership to build safe cyberspace and prioritise cybersecurity concerns, according to a statement.

The proceedings will focus on cyber security and measures to counter cybercrimes in the context of new and emerging technologies like NFT, AI and Metaverse, it added.

Cybersecurity has become an essential aspect of security-related affairs internationally and requires adequate focus owing to its economic and geopolitical implications.

An enhanced focus on cybersecurity at the G20 forum can positively contribute to ensuring the security and integrity of critical information infrastructure and digital public platforms, the statement said.

The deliberations on cybersecurity and cybercrime prevention at the G20 forum will also help in the development of an information-sharing framework. The conference will provide a platform for cutting-edge ideas, knowledge exchange and networking with visionaries around the globe, it added.

Globally acclaimed cyber experts and guest speakers representing the legal fraternity, academia, training institutions, financial intermediaries, fintech, social media intermediaries, information and communication technology, cyber forensics, regulators, start-ups, OTT service providers, e-commerce companies and others will participate in the conference, the statement said.

Representatives from all central ministries, organisations and agencies and chief secretaries, administrators and DGs of police of all states and Union territories will also participate.

During the two-day conference, there will be six technical sessions. Alongside the conference, there will be exhibitions to showcase national and international products and services being offered by organisations and industries working in the ICT space.

The conference will conclude on July 14 with a valedictory session, which will be addressed by Union minister of electronics and information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw.