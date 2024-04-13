23 C
Andhra CM injured after stones pelted during Vijayawada roadshow

HT Digital,

Vijayawada, April 13: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy sustained injuries after being hit by a stone during a roadshow in Vijayawada on Saturday.

The incident occurred during the ‘Memantha Siddham Bus Yatra’ where stones were thrown at the Chief Minister, resulting in injuries to his left eyebrow. Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, a Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA who was accompanying the Chief Minister, also suffered injuries to his left eye.

Post the incident, immediate medical attention was provided to Jagan Mohan Reddy, who then continued with the roadshow. YSRCP leaders have accused Telugu Desam Party workers of orchestrating the attack.

The Lok Sabha elections for the 25 constituencies in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled to be held on May 13.

