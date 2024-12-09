19 C
Assam boy wins gold at National Junior Triathlon in Odisha

NationalAssam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 9: Bhargav Barua, a young athlete from Assam, has brought pride to the state by winning a gold medal at the National Junior Triathlon held at Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium in Odisha, Minister of Power, Sports and Youth Welfare Nandita Gorlosa announced on Monday.

The son of Shri Dunu Barua and Smt. Mallika Barua, Bhargav showcased exceptional skill and determination in the challenging competition, which tests participants in swimming, cycling, and running.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Gorlosa stated, “I extend my warmest congratulations to Shri Bhargav Barua, son of Shri Dunu Barua and Smt. Mallika Barua, on his outstanding achievement of winning a gold medal at the National Junior Triathlon held at Bhubaneswar Kalinga Stadium in Odisha.”

Meanwhile, his victory has been celebrated as a significant milestone for Assam in the national sporting arena.

“This impressive feat showcases his dedication and talent in the sport. I wish Bhargav continued success and am confident he will bring pride to the nation at both national and international levels in the future,” the Minister added.

The Hills Times
