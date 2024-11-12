Assam Govt, CBC, Karmayogi Bharat sign MoU to enhance capacity building

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 12: In a significant move aimed at transforming the workforce of Assam, the Capacity Building Commission (CBC), Government of Assam, and Karmayogi Bharat signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance employee capacity building efforts, Chief Secretary to the State Government Ravi Kota announced on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

The Chief Secretary of Assam highlighted the impact of the Mission Karmayogi initiative, which emphasizes three key areas of transition: Mindset, Workplace, and HR Management.

“To ensure comprehensive coverage, senior secretaries will prioritize involving all departmental employees in capacity-building programs. Each department is also expected to appoint a nodal officer to coordinate activities and monitor progress,” said the Chief Secretary on the micro-blogging site X.

It was a pleasure to be present at the Tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony among the Capacity Building Commission (CBC), Govt of Assam, and Karmayogi Bharat in the presence of senior secretaries of the State government.



HCM Dr @himantabiswa has taken… pic.twitter.com/ARzCSLJxZG — Chief Secretary, Assam (@CSAssam_) November 11, 2024

Additionally, the mission’s focus is to reshape employees’ approach to work, equipping them to balance work and life more effectively while boosting productivity and enhancing their skill sets.

The program envisions training Assam’s entire government workforce, spanning approximately 4 lakh employees from Grade-1 to Grade-4.

- Advertisement -

The Chief Secretary further extended appreciation to Dr. R. Balasubramanium, Member (Human Resource), CBC; Dr. Alka Mittal, Member (Administration), CBC; Smti V. Lalithalakshmi, Secretary, CBC and CEO, Karmayogi Bharat; Shri Shyama Prasad Roy, Joint Secretary, CBC; and Shri Rakesh Verma, COO, Karmayogi Bharat.