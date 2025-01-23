Assam, Tamil Nadu sign MoU to translate children’s literature

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 23: In a significant cultural and educational milestone, the Assam Publication Board has partnered with the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation (TNBT&ESC) to translate 50 notable Tamil children’s books into Assamese, Assam Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced on Thursday.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on January 18 at the Chennai International Book Fair.

The initiative will bridge cultural and linguistic divides, fostering understanding and appreciation between the two states through children’s literature.

Additionally, by translating these works, the collaboration will introduce young Assamese readers to Tamil culture, traditions, and stories.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the CMO stated, “Bridging Cultures Through Words! In a landmark step, the Secretary of The Publication Board, Assam, signed an MoU with The Tamil Nadu Textbook & Educational Services Corporation (TNBT&ESC) on January 18, for the translation of 50 notable children’s books from Tamil into Assamese.”