Big B’s look for Kalki 2898 AD released during IPL, to play Ashwatthama in Sci-fi movie

HT Digital,

Mumbai, April 21: Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan’s anticipated role as Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has been generating buzz for several months.

The film, featuring Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in lead roles, is touted to be one of the most expensive Indian films ever made with a budget of Rs 600 crore. A new promo, unveiled during a live IPL match between RCB and KKR, revealed that Bachchan will portray the character of Ashwatthama.

The film, backed by Vyjatanthi Movies and directed by Nag Ashwin, is set to hit theatres worldwide on May 9, 2024.

It also marks the third collaboration between Padukone and Bachchan, following ‘Piku’ and ‘Aarakshan’. They are also slated to work together in the Hindi adaptation of Robert De Niro’s ‘The Intern’.

