14 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
type here...

BJP targets Rahul Gandhi over Vietnam trip

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, Dec 30: Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, the BJP on Monday alleged that Rahul Gandhi “exploited” former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh’s death for his “expedient politics” and flew to Vietnam to ring in the New Year while the country is mourning his demise.

The Congress hit back and asked when will the “Sanghis stop this ‘take diversion’ politics”.

- Advertisement -

“While the country is mourning Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh’s demise, Rahul Gandhi has flown to Vietnam to ring in the new year,” BJP’s IT cell head Amit Malviya said in a post on X.

Related Posts:

Gandhi politicised and exploited Dr Singh’s death for his expedient politics but his contempt for him is unmissable, he charged.

“The Gandhis and the Congress hate Sikhs. Never forget that Indira Gandhi desecrated the Darbar Sahib,” Malviya added.

Reacting sharply, Congress leader Manickam Tagore wrote in a post on X, “When will the Sanghis stop this ‘take diversion’ politics?”

- Advertisement -

He alleged that the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi denied Dr Singh a place for cremation on the Yamuna banks and his ministers cornered his family was “shameful”.

“If Gandhi travels privately, why does it bother you?” he asked Malviya and said “Get well in New year”.  (PTI)

Most Famous Punjabi Dishes You Can’t Miss
Most Famous Punjabi Dishes You Can’t Miss
14 Best Picnic Spots to Explore in Assam
14 Best Picnic Spots to Explore in Assam
10 Best Foods for a Healthy Brain
10 Best Foods for a Healthy Brain
10 Stunning Hill Stations in South India for a Romantic Honeymoon
10 Stunning Hill Stations in South India for a Romantic Honeymoon
Top 10 Picnic Spots in Assam
Top 10 Picnic Spots in Assam

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Atul Bora rules out dissension in party 

The Hills Times -
Most Famous Punjabi Dishes You Can’t Miss 14 Best Picnic Spots to Explore in Assam 10 Best Foods for a Healthy Brain 10 Stunning Hill Stations in South India for a Romantic Honeymoon Top 10 Picnic Spots in Assam