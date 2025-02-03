15 C
2nd edition of Eikhoigi Imphal International Film Festival

Northeast
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, Feb 2: Manipur is set to celebrate the 2nd edition of the Eikhoigi Imphal International Film Festival (EIIFF).

 Designed to promote the art of cinema and position Manipur as a strategic hub for independent filmmaking, EIIFF 2025, a collaborative venture of Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS) and Manipur State Film & Television Institute (MSFTI), will take place from February 6 to February 9 in Imphal, featuring 54 films, including 38 international titles. 

Speaking to the media at the Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS), the festival committee unveiled the official festival memento. Festival Director and MSFDS Secretary, Sunzu Bachaspatimayum, introduced the memento’s creator, renowned artist Robin Wahengbam, who previously designed the mascot for the 1999 National Games held in Manipur. 

 The memento, featuring the Manipuri pony, symbolizes the enduring spirit of cinema and Manipur’s artistic resilience. Wahengbam shared that his design concept was inspired by the relentless energy of both the film industry and the Manipuri Pony, aiming to spotlight the need for conservation of this endangered indigenous breed. 

With a vision to elevate EIIFF as a premier international film festival in the region, this edition features an exceptional lineup of critically acclaimed films from global festivals alongside a dedicated showcase of cinema from Northeast India. Film packages include International Competition, World Lenses, Northeast Currents, Eikhoigi Classics, Eikhoigi Montage, Remastered Manipuri Cinema: The Light of Manipuri, and Manipuri Matinee. 

Beyond screenings, EIIFF 2025 offers industry-focused events such as masterclasses, cine talks, panel discussions, and pitch sessions in both documentary and fiction categories, fostering emerging talents and industry networking. 

Explaining the festival delegate registration process, Festival Director Sunzu Bachaspatimayum revealed that film screenings are open only to persons who are accredited with the festival, by paying Rs. 150/- on www.eiiff.org. Accredited delegates are granted free access to all screenings, industry events, multi cuisine food court, and the vibrant cultural programs at the City Convention Centre. 

Children are also welcome at industry venues, food courts, and cultural events. However, children are restricted entry to film screenings and seats for the film screening must be reserved in advance via www.eiiff.org. (NNN)

