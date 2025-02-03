15 C
Arunachal education minister, AAPSU GS inaugurate annual REILA of RGGPC

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, Feb 2: The education and RWD minister on Sunday inaugurated the annual REILA (Recreation, Entertainment, Information and Literary activities) celebration of Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic (RGGP) College here at Vivek Vihan.

 Education minister PD Sona was accompanied by All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU) general secretary Ritum Tali who attended as chief guest and guest of honour of the inaugural function of the REILA.

 Speaking on the occasion education minister Sona termed RGGP as the best run polytechnic institute of the state. “RGGP is being run very efficiently which is encouraging to see. While loading the management of the institute and asked them to prepare a sketch map first and clear the boundary so that the education department and state government also take up several issues which include upgrading to engineering college and other infrastructure issues to a new height. This institute is catering to the needs of so many students of the state as it has been established at the state capital instead of many in other places that do not function properly except few like Namsai. So our focus will remain on RGGP and we will continue to extend support for continued improvement of RGGP,” said Sona. 

 AAPSU general secretary Ritum Tali in his address urged the education minister to take steps to stop encroachment in RGGP. “AAPSU will extend full support to the authorities in this regard. In the past we have raised this issue but authorities’ response to the land encroachment issue of RGGP has been cold,” said Tali.

 The principal of RGGP Dr Taba Tath in his address highlighted the achievement and also issues concerning the college. On the occasion the students presented a bamboo dance and there was also a display of warfare technique formation by NCC cadets of RGGP.

Referring to the memo submitted on the occasion, the education minister has asked the RGGPC to immediately finalise the map of the college campus and after that the high rise boundary wall to be proposed so that the boundary of the RGGP is secured forever.

With regards to upgradaiton of the Institute into college, the education minister said that until the land in question of the institution was finalised the proposal would be proposed taking in view the intake capacity and infrastructure. 

