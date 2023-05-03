23.4 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, May 3, 2023
type here...

Campuses of all educational institutions should be carbon neutral by 2030: Prakash Javadekar

India has also allocated Rs 35,000 crore in the Union Budget for 2023-24 for priority capital investment towards energy transition

National
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, May 2 (PTI): All educational institutions in India should make their campuses carbon neutral by 2030 to help the country achieve the target of net-zero emissions by 2070, former environment minister Prakash Javadekar said.

Addressing the launch of “U75: Net-Zero in the University Campus”, a new initiative by environment NGO Green TERRE Foundation to make educational institutions in India carbon neutral by 2030, Javadekar said the initiative will create “required environmental sensitivity amongst students whose future depends upon our fight against climate change”.

- Advertisement -

More than 450 universities and colleges of the Smart Campus Cloud Network – SCCN are also part of this carbon-neutral campus movement.

Javadekar, who had earlier held the education portfolio as human resource development minister, said education institutes need to save and generate energy and water, plant more trees, convert waste into wealth and promote electrical mobility on campus.

Erik Solheim, former under-secretary general of the United Nations, praised the movement, saying that to act on global environmental challenges, “we need to make climate change a people’s issue”.

Solheim also advised faculty members and students to take “inspiration from the Indian traditional system of respecting nature”.

- Advertisement -

Rajendra Shende, the founder of Green TERRE Foundation, emphasised that the university campus is an incubator for moulding the minds of the youth to be ready for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) mission and meeting India’s net-zero target.

Modi had last year launched ‘Mission LiFE’, which calls for a global mass movement for inducing behavioural changes focused on “mindful and deliberate utilisation” of resources.

At COP26 in Glasgow, Modi committed India to a net-zero carbon emissions target by 2070. Net zero means achieving a balance between the greenhouse gases emitted into the atmosphere and those taken out.

India has also allocated Rs 35,000 crore in the Union Budget for 2023-24 for priority capital investment towards energy transition and achieving the net-zero emission goal.

- Advertisement -

Shende added that “no place is more appropriate than the university campus to groom young talents to scale up and speed up actions on SDGs (sustainable development goals) and climate neutrality”.

National Board of Accreditation Chairman Prof Anil Sahasrabudhe said 75 universities should become role models for net-zero emissions for another 750 varsities and 7,500 colleges during the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

He said carbon neutrality should be part of the curriculum to make the youth climate-ready, starting from schools.

All India Council for Technical Education Chairman Prof T Sitharam supported the objective of “U75 and Smart Campus Cloud Network”, saying “societal efforts like this are essential along with government initiatives”.

10 Amazing Mountain Roads in India
10 Amazing Mountain Roads in India
Longest Tunnels in the World
Longest Tunnels in the World
Latest Fee Structure of IIITs in India
Latest Fee Structure of IIITs in India
Famous Tea Estates in Assam
Famous Tea Estates in Assam
Oldest Railways Stations In India
Oldest Railways Stations In India
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Chhattisgarh: Tribal leader Nand Kumar Sai joins Congress, says tough decision...

The Hills Times - 0
10 Amazing Mountain Roads in India Longest Tunnels in the World Latest Fee Structure of IIITs in India Famous Tea Estates in Assam Oldest Railways Stations In India