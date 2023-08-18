25.8 C
Case against Balaji transferred to special court

The Hills Times
The Hills Times
CHENNAI, Aug 17 (PTI): A city court on Thursday transferred the money laundering case pending
against arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji to a special court for MPs and MLAs here.

Principal Sessions Judge S Alli, before whom the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed charge sheet
on August 12 against the minister, took it on file and transferred the matter to the special court
dealing with cases related to MPs and MLAs.
In her order, the judge said “Case made over (transferred) to the special court No.1 for the trial of
cases relating to MPs and MLAs of Tamil Nadu.”
The case was posted for August 28 for next hearing

