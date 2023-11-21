22 C
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Centre asks TV channels to be sensitive while reporting about Uttarakhand tunnel collapse incident

New Delhi, Nov 21: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has directed television channels to abstain from dramatizing the ongoing rescue operation at the Silkyara tunnel collapse site in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand.

The advisory urges channels not to hinder the life-saving activities by various agencies with the presence of reporters, cameramen, or equipment near the operation site. Live posts or videos from the tunnel site have also been restricted.

The ministry highlighted the sensitive nature of the operation, aiming for the safe evacuation of 41 workers, and warned that telecasts could potentially disrupt the operations.

Channels were advised to exercise caution and sensitivity while reporting. On the tenth day of the operation, an endoscopy camera was successfully inserted into the collapsed section, revealing the first visuals of the trapped workers. The rescue team established communication with the workers for health updates and began the process of inserting a pipeline inside the Silkyara Tunnel.

