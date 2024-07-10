30 C
Chandigarh AAP leader, former mayor Pardeep Chhabra passes away

CHANDIGARH, July 9: AAP senior leader and former Chandigarh mayor Pardeep Chhabra passed away here on Tuesday, his nephew Puneet Chhabra said.

He was 65.

Chhabra is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Puneet Chhabra said his uncle had been undergoing treatment for jaundice and complained of ill health in the morning.

“We called an ambulance to take him to PGIMER  but he passed away,” he said.

Chhabra was AAP’s Chandigarh co-in-charge. He was also chairman of the Punjab Large Industrial Development Board.

He joined AAP in August 2021 after quitting the Congress.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed his grief over Chhabra’s demise.

In a post in Punjabi on X, the AAP senior leader expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family in this hour of sorrow.

Chhabra, who served as president of the Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee, was once considered a loyalist of party leader and former Union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal.

Bansal, a former MP from Chandigarh, also expressed grief over Chhabra’s demise.

“Deeply saddened at the untimely passing away of Pradeep Chhabra. He had been a close associate for decades and worked with distinction as president of the Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee @INCChandigarh for six years,” Bansal said in a post on X.

“His passing has created a big void in Chandigarh’s social and political life and is a personal loss for me,” he added. (PTI)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

