23 C
Guwahati
Friday, November 17, 2023
type here...

Chhattisgarh: ITBP jawan killed in IED blast triggered by naxals amid polls

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Raipur, Nov 17: An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) official lost his life following an IED blast executed by Naxalites in Gariaband during the second phase of assembly elections. The blast occurred near Bade Gobra village as a polling team, accompanied by security personnel, was returning post voting.

- Advertisement -

The deceased has been identified as Head Constable Joginder Singh of ITBP. The explosion was attributed to Naxalites. Reinforcements have been dispatched to the location and more information is anticipated.

Earlier today, in another incident, an IED blast occurred at Dhamtari in Chhattisgarh during the ongoing elections. Fortunately, two CRPF jawans, who were on a bike at the time of the explosion, escaped without injuries.

The incident happened on the day of the second phase of polling for the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly, where 70 seats were contested. The first phase of polling, which covered the remaining 20 seats, was conducted earlier on November 7.

The voting commenced at 8 am and concluded at 3 pm. However, in nine polling stations of the Bindranavagarh Assembly constituency, the voting hours were from 7 am to 3 pm.

Chhath Puja: Everything You Wanted To Know
Chhath Puja: Everything You Wanted To Know
Most Beautiful Pigeons In The World
Most Beautiful Pigeons In The World
10 Places Where Women Are Barred From Entering
10 Places Where Women Are Barred From Entering
8 Tribes With ‘No’ Contact With The Outside World
8 Tribes With ‘No’ Contact With The Outside World
Top 10 Safest Countries In The World
Top 10 Safest Countries In The World
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Centre appoints senior IPS officer Alok Sharma as SPG Director

The Hills Times - 0
Chhath Puja: Everything You Wanted To Know Most Beautiful Pigeons In The World 10 Places Where Women Are Barred From Entering 8 Tribes With ‘No’ Contact With The Outside World Top 10 Safest Countries In The World