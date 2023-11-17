Chhattisgarh: ITBP jawan killed in IED blast triggered by naxals amid polls

HT Digital,

Raipur, Nov 17: An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) official lost his life following an IED blast executed by Naxalites in Gariaband during the second phase of assembly elections. The blast occurred near Bade Gobra village as a polling team, accompanied by security personnel, was returning post voting.

The deceased has been identified as Head Constable Joginder Singh of ITBP. The explosion was attributed to Naxalites. Reinforcements have been dispatched to the location and more information is anticipated.

Earlier today, in another incident, an IED blast occurred at Dhamtari in Chhattisgarh during the ongoing elections. Fortunately, two CRPF jawans, who were on a bike at the time of the explosion, escaped without injuries.

The incident happened on the day of the second phase of polling for the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly, where 70 seats were contested. The first phase of polling, which covered the remaining 20 seats, was conducted earlier on November 7.

The voting commenced at 8 am and concluded at 3 pm. However, in nine polling stations of the Bindranavagarh Assembly constituency, the voting hours were from 7 am to 3 pm.