25 C
Guwahati
Friday, June 6, 2025
type here...

Cyber-fraud gang busted by Delhi Police; 2 arrested, Armyman among victims

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, June 5: The Delhi Police has busted a cyber-fraud racket and arrested two men, including the mastermind, for allegedly duping an Indian Army soldier of more than Rs 82,000 near the New Delhi railway station, an official said on Thursday.

Accused Sahil Verma (24) and Deepak Jain alias Naveen (33) used fake firms and multiple bank accounts to carry out cyber frauds and cheat unsuspecting victims, he added.

- Advertisement -

“The case came to light on May 18 when a complaint was received at the Daryaganj police station. The complainant, Abhishek, serving as an Agniveer in the Army and posted in Udhampur, reported that he was defrauded of Rs 82,496 near Metro Gate No. 4 at the New Delhi railway station,” deputy commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said.

Related Posts:

The accused allegedly told the victim that he was in desperate need of money and lured the latter under false pretenses. After deceitfully gaining access to the victim’s mobile phone, the fraudster fled and used a UPI platform to transfer the funds, the officer said.

A case under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered and investigation launched. Police said the probe involved the analysis of the footage collected from more than 50 CCTV cameras from the surrounding areas and extensive digital surveillance.

The investigation revealed that fraudsters used fake firms, such as RS Trading Company and Shri Sham Garments, to route money through current accounts in various banks. On May 28, based on technical surveillance, Verma was arrested from a location near the Ajmal Khan Park in Karol Bagh.

- Advertisement -

“He confessed to his involvement and operating fraudulent bank accounts. Based on his disclosure, his associate, Deepak Jain, was arrested the following day from Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh,” the DCP said.

Police have also seized five mobile phones used in the commission of the fraud and several bank passbooks. Efforts are underway to apprehend the other associates of the accused, identified as Akash Tomar and Mohit Sharma, and recover the remaining cheated amount.

Further investigation is in progress to determine the full extent of the fraud, the officer said. (PTI)

Top Litchi-Producing Regions In India
Top Litchi-Producing Regions In India
Most Visited Destinations in India During the Rainy Season
Most Visited Destinations in India During the Rainy Season
Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Coconut Water in Summer
Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Coconut Water in Summer
15 Best Places To Visit In Northeast India During The Monsoon
15 Best Places To Visit In Northeast India During The Monsoon
7 Magical Monsoon Getaways In India For Nature Lovers
7 Magical Monsoon Getaways In India For Nature Lovers

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Dassault Aviation partners with Tata Advanced Systems to manufacture Rafale jet...

The Hills Times -
Top Litchi-Producing Regions In India Most Visited Destinations in India During the Rainy Season Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Coconut Water in Summer 15 Best Places To Visit In Northeast India During The Monsoon 7 Magical Monsoon Getaways In India For Nature Lovers