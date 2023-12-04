Cycle Michaung: 5 dead in Chennai amid heavy rain, storm

HT Digital,

Chennai, Dec 4: At least five individuals lost their lives in various rain-related incidents in Chennai due to the heavy rainfall and strong winds brought in by Cyclone Michaung.

Chennai airport’s flight operations were disrupted as the runway got flooded leading to the cancellation and diversion of several flights in light of the heavy downpour caused by Cyclone Michaung.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the cyclone intensified into a severe cyclonic storm on Monday. Flight operations have been put on hold till 9 am on Tuesday due to the harsh weather conditions.

Earlier, arrivals at the Chennai airport were suspended from 9:17 am to 11:30 am. Heavy rain continued to batter Chennai on Monday night as Cyclone Michaung moved closer to the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

The heavy rainfall resulted in severe waterlogging and the rise of water levels in low-lying areas even led to a mugger crocodile being spotted on the road. Waterlogging also occurred near several metro stations in Chennai.

At St Thomas metro station, water had risen up to 4 feet, cutting off access to the station. Passengers were instructed to board the metro train at Alandur.