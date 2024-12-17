Jktyre Orange 4×4 Fury rally concludes in Arunachal

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 17: The Jktyre Orange 4×4 Fury rally came to a dramatic conclusion at the Bizari Mayhem stage as competitors tackled some of the most challenging terrains in Arunachal Pradesh, a press release said on Tuesday.

Emerging as the ultimate victor, Chethan Chengappa clinched the first place in the pro category, despite a mechanical failure that led to a Did Not Finish (DNF) on the final day.

His remarkable performance over the earlier stages had already secured him an unassailable lead, earning him the coveted title of “King of Offroading in Arunachal Pradesh-2024.”

Meanwhile, V.M. Gujral and Aditya Mein secured the second and third positions, respectively, in the fiercely competitive pro category.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu lauded the participants and organizers on the micro-blogging site X, stating, “Congratulations to the champions of #JktyreOrange4x4Fury 2024! Chethan Chengappa claimed first place and was crowned ‘King of Offroading,’ while VM Gujral and Aditya Mein secured second and third place, respectively, in the Pro category.”

Chethan Chengappa claimed first place and was crowned 'King of Offroading,' while VM Gujral and Aditya Mein secured second and third place, respectively, in the Pro category. Nang Suwana clinched the 'Best Women… pic.twitter.com/uDazo2hPMj — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) December 17, 2024

Their skill and perseverance also added to the excitement of the event, which has become a premier off-roading spectacle in India.

Adding to the celebration of talent, Nang Suwana was awarded the “Best Women Category” title, further emphasizing the inclusivity and diversity of the competition.

“Nang Suwana clinched the ‘Best Women Category’ award. Kudos to @JKTyreRacing for organising an adrenaline-pumping rally amidst Arunachal’s stunning landscapes”, Khandu added.