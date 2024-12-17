17 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
type here...

Jktyre Orange 4×4 Fury rally concludes in Arunachal

Emerging as the ultimate victor, Chethan Chengappa clinched the first place in the pro category, despite a mechanical failure that led to a Did Not Finish (DNF) on the final day.

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 17: The Jktyre Orange 4×4 Fury rally came to a dramatic conclusion at the Bizari Mayhem stage as competitors tackled some of the most challenging terrains in Arunachal Pradesh, a press release said on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

Emerging as the ultimate victor, Chethan Chengappa clinched the first place in the pro category, despite a mechanical failure that led to a Did Not Finish (DNF) on the final day.

Related Posts:

His remarkable performance over the earlier stages had already secured him an unassailable lead, earning him the coveted title of “King of Offroading in Arunachal Pradesh-2024.”

Meanwhile, V.M. Gujral and Aditya Mein secured the second and third positions, respectively, in the fiercely competitive pro category.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu lauded the participants and organizers on the micro-blogging site X, stating, “Congratulations to the champions of #JktyreOrange4x4Fury 2024! Chethan Chengappa claimed first place and was crowned ‘King of Offroading,’ while VM Gujral and Aditya Mein secured second and third place, respectively, in the Pro category.”

- Advertisement -

Their skill and perseverance also added to the excitement of the event, which has become a premier off-roading spectacle in India.

Adding to the celebration of talent, Nang Suwana was awarded the “Best Women Category” title, further emphasizing the inclusivity and diversity of the competition.

“Nang Suwana clinched the ‘Best Women Category’ award. Kudos to @JKTyreRacing for organising an adrenaline-pumping rally amidst Arunachal’s stunning landscapes”, Khandu added.

10 Most Remote Tourist Destinations To Explore This New Year
10 Most Remote Tourist Destinations To Explore This New Year
7 Places In Kashmir To Experience Snowfall In January
7 Places In Kashmir To Experience Snowfall In January
10 Beach Destinations In India Perfect For Winter Sun-Seekers
10 Beach Destinations In India Perfect For Winter Sun-Seekers
10 Stunning Waterfalls in Visit Meghalaya During Winter
10 Stunning Waterfalls in Visit Meghalaya During Winter
5 Of Janhvi Kapoor’s Iconic Fashionable Looks In 2024
5 Of Janhvi Kapoor’s Iconic Fashionable Looks In 2024
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Arunachal to mark Indigenous Faith, Culture at IFCSAP’s 25th anniv

The Hills Times -
10 Most Remote Tourist Destinations To Explore This New Year 7 Places In Kashmir To Experience Snowfall In January 10 Beach Destinations In India Perfect For Winter Sun-Seekers 10 Stunning Waterfalls in Visit Meghalaya During Winter 5 Of Janhvi Kapoor’s Iconic Fashionable Looks In 2024