31 C
Guwahati
Monday, July 29, 2024
type here...

Delhi coaching centre deaths: Students demand accountability, voice safety concerns

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, July 28: The deaths of three civil services aspirants at a coaching institute here have sparked outrage among students and demand for accountability from the Delhi government.

Shreya Yadav of Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Navin Dalwin from Ernakulam in Kerala died after the basement of the building housing the coaching centre Rau’s IAS Study Circle was flooded following heavy rain in central Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar area on Saturday evening, officials said.

- Advertisement -

Students of Rau’s IAS Study Circle and other institutes have expressed voiced their anger over the incident, highlighted safety violations at coaching centres across the city, and raised questions over the “negligence” of the Delhi government.

Students held a protest and raised slogans against authorities outside the coaching centre over the deaths in the basement, which according to preliminary probe houses a library.

“The biggest responsibility of the incident lies with Rau IAS Study Circle as the incident took place there,” a student, who did not wish to be named, said.

He said Delhi authorities showed “negligence” when there were similar incidents in Mukherjee Nagar and did not take any strict action even then.

- Advertisement -

He also highlighted last week’s incident in Patel Nagar, where a civil services aspirant got electrocuted in a waterlogged street following heavy rain in the national capital.

Another student highlighted the safety concerns at the city’s coaching centres. “There is a systemic problem in these coaching centres with a lack of interest in safety measures,” she said.

“There are no fire exits or emergency exits. Those with a bright future are at risk. We want to serve the nation by joining the bureaucracy, and if the system doesn’t work for us, we will lose faith in it,” the civil services aspirant said, as she urged locals and fellow students to join the cause.

Dharmendra Yadav, the uncle of Shreya Yadav, one of the deceased, shared his harrowing experience. “I saw the news about the incident late at night and called Shreya over phone, but she didn’t answer,” he said.

- Advertisement -

A resident of Ghaziabad, Dharmendra said when his niece did not respond to his calls, he rushed to the institute in Old Rajinder Nagar.

“When I reached the coaching centre, I was directed to RML Hospital, where I learned that a body identified as Shreya’s had been found, but I was not allowed to see her,” he added.

At the RML Hospital, there was anger among the relatives of the victims, who claimed they were not being allowed to see the bodies even though they have been waiting since morning.

Authorities confirmed that a call about waterlogging was received from the Rau’s IAS Study Centre around 7 pm.

An officer of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said, “We received a call at 7 pm regarding a basement of a coaching institute being flooded. The caller told us there is a possibility that some people were trapped.”

Preliminary investigations revealed that the basement housed a library where several students were present when water suddenly started flooding the area.

Meanwhile, police said the owner and the coordinator of the coaching centre where the deaths occurred were arrested on Sunday. (PTI)

Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia
Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia
10 Best Places In India For Birdwatchers
10 Best Places In India For Birdwatchers
8 Largest Lakes To Visit In India
8 Largest Lakes To Visit In India
9 Beautiful Plants With Colourful Leaves
9 Beautiful Plants With Colourful Leaves
8 Forests In India To Spot Leopards
8 Forests In India To Spot Leopards
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Hirakud Dam authorities release water

The Hills Times -
Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia 10 Best Places In India For Birdwatchers 8 Largest Lakes To Visit In India 9 Beautiful Plants With Colourful Leaves 8 Forests In India To Spot Leopards