Detained YRS activists will be released on assurance by prominent

JAMMU, Aug 25: Additional director general of police Mukesh Singh Friday said that the Yuva Rajput

Sabha activists detained for “breach of peace” will be released if any “prominent person” guarantees

on their behalf that they would not repeat such an offence.

During a protest on Monday by the Yuva Rajput Sabha (YRS) demanding the removal of the Sarore

toll plaza, at least 27 of its activists were detained for violating restrictions around the toll plaza.

Authorities had imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which forbids the

gathering of four or more people at a particular place, in and around the toll plaza late Monday

night.

The YRS is demanding the removal of the toll plaza on the Jammu-Pathankot national highway in the

Samba district, claiming that it was illegally set up to collect tolls from the common people.

The Jammu ADGP said that a high-level meeting was conducted over the issue of the toll plaza. “All

grievances which came up with LG were taken with the Centre for resolution. A team of NHAI will

come here and a ground visit will be conducted to examine all the issues”, he said.

On the detention of the YRS activists, Singh said that some people have been detained for “breach of

peace” and anybody else doing the same will be sternly dealt with.

The ADGP said that the protesters would be released once any prominent person comes forward to

provide a guarantee in a bid to release them. “They will be released the moment someone takes the

guarantee,” he said.

The Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Jammu (CCIJ) on Thursday gave a call for a bandh on

August 26 to protest against the installation of smart meters in the city.

Regarding Saturday’s strike, the ADGP said all issues have been addressed, adding, “We will request

them to call off the bandh as all issues have been resolved”, he said.

Meanwhile, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar Friday said that the installation of over

1.46 lakh smart electricity meters, around 80 per cent of the target, is complete in Jammu and a

grievance cell has been set up to address complaints related to these meters.

“Over 1.83 lakh smart meters are being installed in Jammu, around 80 per cent of which have been

installed so far”, he added.

A grievance cell has been set up to address complaints of hefty bills from smart meters, if any, within

two days, Kumar said.

“Over 200 complaints have been received and 180 complaints have been addressed,” he said.

Kumar said the installation of smart electricity meters will provide consumers with “better facilities”

and “empower” them. (PTI)