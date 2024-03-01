ECI issues new advisory, warns political parties to maintain decorum, utmost restraint during campaigning

HT Digital,

New Delhi, March 1: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has released a new advisory urging all political parties to maintain decorum and restraint during public campaigning. The advisory encourages parties to focus on issue-based debates.

The move follows observations of declining standards in political campaign discourse during recent elections. The ECI has also warned Star Campaigners and candidates of potential repercussions if they repeat previous election violations, known as Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations.

The ECI will use these indirect MCC violations to revise future notices regarding time and content for upcoming elections.

This will apply to all phases and geographical areas of the General Election to Lok Sabha and four State Legislative Assemblies, in determining ‘repeat’ offenses.