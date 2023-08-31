Election Commission chief meets political parties in Mizoram

AIZAWL, Aug 30: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv
Kumar on Wednesday met leaders of various political parties
here to discuss poll-related issues ahead of the Mizoram
Assembly elections scheduled later this year.
Talking to reporters, Kumar said 95 polling booths will be
managed by women and 11 by people with disabilities.
He said the team met representatives of various parties
including the Congress, BJP, AAP and Mizo National Front
(MNF) to discuss election-related issues.
“Representatives of all the parties requested us to increase the
limit of expenditure for candidates,” Kumar said.
He said the parties also requested the poll panel not to hold the
polls on Saturday or Sunday.
“In all, 95 polling booths will be managed by women, 40 by
youth and 11 by people with disabilities,” he said, adding that
the total number of voters is 8.38 lakh.
Kumar said to ensure that the polls are held peacefully, there
will be extra vigil along the international and inter-state borders
to check inflow of liquor, cash and drugs.
“Check-posts on strategic locations with CCTV monitoring,
action against drug and liquor kingpins and strict watch over
online bribery and cash distribution will be done to ensure that
the polls are held devoid any corruption,” he said.
He said out of the 1,276 polling stations, 751 are in rural areas
while 525 are in urban areas. (PTI)