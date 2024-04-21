24 C
Sunday, April 21, 2024
Encourage girls to sports, they will bring smile on faces: Sachin Tendulkar

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
RANCHI, April 20: Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday urged parents to encourage and support their girls in sports and said that they will bring smiles on their faces.

Tendulkar and his wife Anjali were in Ranchi to encourage girl football players of Yuwa Foundation at Ormanjhi block of the district. Yuwa and the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation work together here to train and promote girl footballers.

Tendulkar and his wife interacted with girl football players of Yuwa Foundation at their school located near Rukka Dam of the state capital and termed the day as remarkable.

“Children’s energy is infectious. I saw them working hard and enjoying themselves. I recalled my childhood,” Tendulkar said while speaking to media persons.

“I got inspiration from many children because this journey is not easy for them. There are several difficulties in their lives even from home. They go to play football, which sometimes is not liked by parents. I would like to tell them to encourage children and support them. These children will bring smiles on their faces,” Tendulkar said.

Speaking about the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, he said that it works in three verticals—education, sports and health.

“Education is because my father was a professor, health because my wife is a doctor and sport because I am into it. If three are put together, it can shape the future of the country,” he said.

Praising the Yuwa foundation, Tendulkar said that he found sincerity, honesty and commitment in it. “Its team is honing the skills of girls, changing their lives, giving direction to their lives… The girls will go on to shine as bright as they possibly can,” he said.

Tendulkar said that spending time with the players made him feel extremely happy. “The reason behind me coming here is the children. If we get a chance to smile because of them, then there can’t be anything bigger than that. I will come here again soon,” he said. (PTI)

 

