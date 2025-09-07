26.2 C
Guwahati
Sunday, September 7, 2025
Centre releases Rs 75.24 crore for 10 working women hostels in Tripura

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
AGARTALA, Sept 6: To provide better and secure accommodation to working women, altogether 10 working women’s hostels will be set up in Tripura, an official said on Saturday.

The Department of Expenditure (Government of India) has already released Rs 75.24 crore out of the total project cost of Rs 114 crore, he said.

“Ten working women’s hostels will be set up across Tripura to provide accommodation facilities to working women. Out of 10 hostels, two will be established in Agartala while the rest will be set at Bodjungnanar, Dharmanangar, Kailashahar, Ambassa, Udaipur, Belonia, and Sabroom”, Director of Social Welfare and Social Education, Tapan Kumar Das told PTI.

He said the Tripura Housing Board has been entrusted with the project to set up 10 working women hostels.

“The Tripura Housing Board has already begun work on five hostels, while work for taking up hostels is at the final stage. We plan to achieve the final stage of the works during 2025-26 FY”, he said.

Each hostel will have 100 seats with attached kitchen, bathroom and washroom for decent living conditions, he said, adding the hostel will have a gymnasium, park, conference hall and 24-hour security.

At present, one working women’s hostel is functional in the state capital with 46 seats, which often falls short of the requirement.

Das said there will be separate arrangement for divyangjan working women in hostels. “Currently, we have one working women’s hostel in Agartala with only 46 seats, while the proposed working women’s hotel will have 100 seats each. The women who are working in industrial belts and domestic help from outside areas will also get a chance to stay in the proposed hostels. Even women working in private firms or companies will also be able to take advantage of the hostel”, he said. (PTI)

